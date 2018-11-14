Nelson won't practice Wednesday while he tends to a bone bruise in his knee, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

The injury clouds Nelson's availability for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, with a better picture on his outlook for the weekend likely to come based on what he's able to do in practices Thursday and Friday. With Martavis Bryant out with a knee issue of his own, the Raiders' top healthy options at wide receiver are Brandon LaFell and Seth Roberts.