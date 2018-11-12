Raiders' Jordy Nelson: Dealing with knee issue
Nelson is being evaluated for a knee injury he sustained in Sunday's loss to the Chargers, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Meanwhile, Martavis Bryant is on track to miss some time with a PCL injury, so the Raiders' wideout depth is being taxed in the post Amari Cooper era. Next up for targets if Nelson misses time (in addition to Bryant) are Brandon LaFell, Seth Roberts and Dwayne Harris.
