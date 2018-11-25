Raiders' Jordy Nelson: Expected to suit up
Nelson (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, is expected to play, a source told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Nelson's anticipated return from a one-game absence due to a bone bruise would provide a boon to a Raiders receiving corps lacking in established options following the trade of Amari Cooper to the Cowboys and injuries to Martavis Bryant (knee) and Brandon LaFell (Achilles). With only 25 receptions for 353 yards and three touchdowns through nine appearances this season, Nelson won't be the elixir for what ails the Oakland offense, but he should at least benefit from added target volume with the aforementioned names out of the mix.
