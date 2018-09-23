Raiders' Jordy Nelson: Explodes for 173 yards versus Dolphins
Nelson caught six of eight targets for 173 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 28-20 loss to the Dolphins.
Nelson did a chunk of his damage early in this one, hauling in a 61-yard catch on the second play from scrimmage and later capping off the drive with a 12-yard touchdown reception. He led the team in targets on the day, averaging a hefty 28.8 yards per catch as he reached his highest yardage total since Week 2 of the 2014 season. Nelson brought in just five catches for 53 yards across the first two games of the season, which casts a shadow of skepticism over this big performance. Still, Nelson seems to have an emerging rapport with Derek Carr and his fantasy outlook is more optimistic heading into next week's matchup with the Browns.
