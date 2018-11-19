Coach Jon Gruden said Nelson (knee) has a chance to return for Sunday's game in Baltimore, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Nelson's inability to practice in any capacity last week suggests he may have a tough time avoiding another absence. The Raiders certainly could use him back in the lineup after losing Brandon LaFell to a torn Achilles in Sunday's 23-21 win over the Cardinals. The matchup doesn't portend success if Nelson is able to play.