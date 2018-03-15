Raiders' Jordy Nelson: Joins Oakland wideout corps

Nelson has agreed to terms with the Raiders, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

To make room for Nelson, the Raiders parted ways with Michael Crabtree on Thursday. Nelson, who turns 33 on May 31, saw his production dip in 2017, as he caught 53 passes for 482 yards and six TDs in 15 games. Much of that decline is directly related to the fact that star QB Aaron Rodgers missed the majority of the season. Nelson will now look to prove that he still has something left to offer at this stage of his NFL career, while building chemistry with QB Derek Carr and starting opposite Amari Cooper. While it's going be difficult for Nelson to approach the stellar numbers that he racked up in his prime for Green Bay in tandem with Rodgers, there should be enough volume for him in Oakland to merit fantasy consideration in the context of coach Jon Gruden's offense.