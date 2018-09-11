Nelson caught three of four targets for 23 yards in Monday's 33-13, Week 1 loss to the Rams.

Nelson was actually Oakland's most productive wide receiver in his Raiders debut, which shows just how little the team got out of the position in this game. Quarterback Derek Carr couldn't get anything going with his weapons on the outside, instead checking it down to running back Jalen Richard and tight end Jared Cook, who combined for 235 yards on 18 catches.