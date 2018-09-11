Raiders' Jordy Nelson: Just 23 yards in Oakland debut
Nelson caught three of four targets for 23 yards in Monday's 33-13, Week 1 loss to the Rams.
Nelson was actually Oakland's most productive wide receiver in his Raiders debut, which shows just how little the team got out of the position in this game. Quarterback Derek Carr couldn't get anything going with his weapons on the outside, instead checking it down to running back Jalen Richard and tight end Jared Cook, who combined for 235 yards on 18 catches.
More News
-
Raiders' Jordy Nelson: Plays five snaps against former team•
-
Raiders' Jordy Nelson: No go Saturday•
-
Raiders' Jordy Nelson: Plays five snaps in preseason debut with Raiders•
-
Raiders' Jordy Nelson: Joins Oakland wideout corps•
-
Jordy Nelson: Nearing deal with Raiders•
-
Jordy Nelson: Visiting Oakland on Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 2
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Podcast: The best of Week 1
We’ve got advice for James Conner and Le’Veon Bell owners plus recaps of every game.
-
Believe in Mahomes, Conner?
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 1 and tells you what you should believe.
-
Early Waivers: Managing Week 1 injuries
We saw a couple of big-name tight ends go down with what could be significant injuries in Week...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.