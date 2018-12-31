Nelson had nine catches (12 targets) for 78 yards in Sunday's 35-3 loss to the Chiefs.

It has been a year of ups and downs for Nelson, but he has really come into his own to finish out the season. The veteran is averaging 7.6 catches and 77.2 yards over his last five games, taking over as the Raiders' top wideout following the trade deadline departure of Amari Cooper. Nelson already expressed interest in staying in Oakland for the final year of his two-year deal, but with a slew of draft picks on hand, it's tough to predict what type of role the 33-year-old will have on a rebuilding team with what should be a new crop of young wideouts.