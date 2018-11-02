Nelson secured two of three targets for 16 yards in the Raiders' 34-3 loss to the 49ers on Thursday.

Nelson generated minimal production for the third straight contest, a stretch during which he's managed no more than two receptions or Thursday's 16 yards in any one contest. The 33-year-old wideout has only looked to be in vintage form once this season, a six-reception, 173-yard explosion in Week 3 against the Dolphins. Otherwise, he's struggled to muster anything beyond average production, even in the first pair of contests since Amari Cooper was traded to the Cowboys. He'll look to help the Raiders turn it around and snap a four-game losing streak versus the Chargers in Week 10.