Raiders' Jordy Nelson: Minimal production yet again
Nelson secured two of three targets for 16 yards in the Raiders' 34-3 loss to the 49ers on Thursday.
Nelson generated minimal production for the third straight contest, a stretch during which he's managed no more than two receptions or Thursday's 16 yards in any one contest. The 33-year-old wideout has only looked to be in vintage form once this season, a six-reception, 173-yard explosion in Week 3 against the Dolphins. Otherwise, he's struggled to muster anything beyond average production, even in the first pair of contests since Amari Cooper was traded to the Cowboys. He'll look to help the Raiders turn it around and snap a four-game losing streak versus the Chargers in Week 10.
More News
-
Raiders' Jordy Nelson: Quiet in first game after Cooper trade•
-
Raiders' Jordy Nelson: Could see increased target share•
-
Raiders' Jordy Nelson: Shut down in Week 6 loss•
-
Raiders' Jordy Nelson: Catches short TD in garbage time•
-
Raiders' Jordy Nelson: Catches TD in Week 4 win•
-
Raiders' Jordy Nelson: Explodes for 173 yards versus Dolphins•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football Week 9 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With Dalvin Cook still dealing with injuries, Latavius Murray is going to keep giving Fantasy...
-
Week 9 things to know
The fallout from the trade deadline headlines this week's things to know.