Nelson (knee) remained sidelined at Thursday's practice.

Nelson is dealing with a bone bruise in his knee, so what he does at practice Friday -- if anything -- will be telling with regard to his status for Sunday's game against the Cardinals. If he's unable to rally in time for that contest, the Raiders' top healthy options at wide receiver this weekend would be Brandon LaFell and Seth Roberts, given that Martavis Bryant is out with a knee injury of his own.

