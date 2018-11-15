Raiders' Jordy Nelson: Misses another practice
Nelson (knee) remained sidelined at Thursday's practice.
Nelson is dealing with a bone bruise in his knee, so what he does at practice Friday -- if anything -- will be telling with regard to his status for Sunday's game against the Cardinals. If he's unable to rally in time for that contest, the Raiders' top healthy options at wide receiver this weekend would be Brandon LaFell and Seth Roberts, given that Martavis Bryant is out with a knee injury of his own.
More News
-
Raiders' Jordy Nelson: Dealing with bone bruise•
-
Raiders' Jordy Nelson: Considered questionable for Sunday•
-
Raiders' Jordy Nelson: Dealing with knee issue•
-
Raiders' Jordy Nelson: Back in Sunday's game•
-
Raiders' Jordy Nelson: Exits game with quad injury•
-
Raiders' Jordy Nelson: Minimal production yet again•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 11 things to know
Heath Cummings has everything you need to know for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Alex Collins is among several running backs that Jamey Eisenberg has high expectations for...