Nelson won't play in Saturday's preseason game against the Rams, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Among his five snaps in the Raiders' exhibition opener, Nelson was targeted twice by Derek Carr, corralling one of them for four yards. The Raiders are scratching a number of stalwarts on both sides of the ball Saturday, so Nelson should receive his most preseason action Friday against his old team, the Packers.

