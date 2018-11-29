Raiders' Jordy Nelson: Not on injury report
Nelson (knee) isn't listed on the Wednesday injury report, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
This comes as a bit of a surprise given coach Jay Gruden's recent comment that Nelson was "obviously not 100 percent" during Sunday's 34-17 loss to Baltimore. The 33-year-old wideout played 52 of 58 snaps on offense in the contest, finishing with one carry for negative-two yards and zero catches on one target. Despite the upgrade in his injury status, Nelson doesn't inspire much confidence heading into Sunday's matchup with the Chiefs.
