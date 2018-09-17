Raiders' Jordy Nelson: Notches pair of receptions in loss
Nelson caught two of four targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Broncos.
Nelson saw just four targets for a second consecutive week despite quarterback Derek Carr completing an impressive 29 of 32 passes, while Amari Cooper led the receiving corps with 10 catches on as many targets for 116 yards. The re-signing of Martavis Bryant also figures to affect Nelson's target share, as the former hauled in four passes for 30 yards of his own Sunday. Jared Cook and Seth Roberts also combined for seven receptions and a touchdown as a handful of offensive weapons continue to impact Nelson's fantasy outlook.
More News
-
Raiders' Jordy Nelson: Just 23 yards in Oakland debut•
-
Raiders' Jordy Nelson: Plays five snaps against former team•
-
Raiders' Jordy Nelson: No go Saturday•
-
Raiders' Jordy Nelson: Plays five snaps in preseason debut with Raiders•
-
Raiders' Jordy Nelson: Joins Oakland wideout corps•
-
Jordy Nelson: Nearing deal with Raiders•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Callaway? Cook panic?
Heath Cummings takes a look at Week 2 and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe.
-
Week 2 reactions plus early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down the key story lines from Week 2, while giving a sneak preview of the...
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...