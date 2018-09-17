Nelson caught two of four targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Broncos.

Nelson saw just four targets for a second consecutive week despite quarterback Derek Carr completing an impressive 29 of 32 passes, while Amari Cooper led the receiving corps with 10 catches on as many targets for 116 yards. The re-signing of Martavis Bryant also figures to affect Nelson's target share, as the former hauled in four passes for 30 yards of his own Sunday. Jared Cook and Seth Roberts also combined for seven receptions and a touchdown as a handful of offensive weapons continue to impact Nelson's fantasy outlook.