Nelson (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Nelson's return from a one-game absence is critical with Martavis Bryant (knee) set to miss a second straight game and Brandon LaFell (Achilles) done for the season after getting hurt in the Week 11 win over the Cardinals. Despite following a limited practice regimen this week, Nelson will likely be in store for a full snap load and could benefit from more target volume than normal due to aforementioned absences. Nelson's fantasy upside still seems fairly low, however, given that he logged more than 50 receiving yards just once in his prior nine appearances this season.

