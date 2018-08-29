Raiders' Jordy Nelson: Plays five snaps against former team
Nelson played just five offensive snaps during last Friday's preseason win over the Packers, but he didn't see any targets in the limited action.
Nelson didn't play in the Raiders' second preseason tilt against the Rams after logging five snaps in the exhibition opener, as coach Jon Gruden has elected not to risk the health of his 33-year-old receiver and stuck to that plan. Fellow veteran Marshawn Lynch also hasn't been given much run in the preseason, but the duo's positioning as starters is secure heading into Week 1 of the regular season.
