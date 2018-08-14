Nelson caught one of two targets for four yards in Friday's preseason-opening win over the Lions.

Nelson was on the field with the first-team offense for just one drive with starting quarterback Derek Carr at the helm, but the 33-year-old receiver still managed to see a pair of targets in only five snaps. Nelson doesn't have much to prove in preseason contests at this point in his career, but any live game action with Carr at quarterback should help as the duo builds a rapport during their first season together. The former Packer brings a mature presence to the Raiders' wide receiver corps, which figures to be led in production by fourth-year veteran Amari Cooper.