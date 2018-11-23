Nelson (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Baltimore.

Nelson was limited at practice throughout the week, never quite making it back to full participation. A 2-8 team might normally take a cautious approach with a 33-year-old player, but the Raiders are badly in need of any NFL-level receiving talent they can get in the lineup. The team will release its inactive list approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 PM EST kickoff.

More News
Our Latest Stories