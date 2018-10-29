Raiders' Jordy Nelson: Quiet in first game after Cooper trade
Nelson caught one of four targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 42-28 loss to the Colts.
Quarterback Derek Carr threw three touchdowns and rushed for another, but his success failed to lift up Nelson. With Amari Cooper now in Dallas, the veteran wide receiver should remain Oakland's top option at the position Thursday against the 49ers in Week 9 and beyond, but it's tough to count on him for consistent production with tight end Jared Cook and running back Jalen Richard also heavily involved in the passing game.
