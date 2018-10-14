Nelson managed just two receptions for six yards as the Raiders fell to the Seahawks at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, 27-3.

After three consecutive stellar outings between Week 3 and Week 5 (15 total receptions for 264 yards and three touchdowns), Nelson had his least productive game of the season against a Seattle secondary that ranked No. 6 against the pass coming in. Oakland limps into the bye, but upon re-emerging from the break will be granted a matchup against a Colts' secondary that's allowed 332 passing yards per game over the past three weeks.