Nelson caught six of seven targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Steelers.

Nelson's return to full strength after dealing with a knee injury in November has been a major key for quarterback Derek Carr's resurgence, as the latter racked up 607 passing yards and five touchdowns to no interceptions over the past two games. Nelson's stat line during the same stretch includes 16 catches on 18 targets for 145 yards, though he's earned just one total look in the red zone dating back to Week 6. He'll look to maintain recent momentum against the Bengals on Sunday in what will be a battle between two teams without playoff hopes.