Nelson caught six of eight targets for 88 yards during Sunday's 30-14 loss to the Bengals.

Nelson led the team in targets, catches and receiving yards. A large chunk of his production came on a 44-yard gain that set up a field goal, but he failed to do make many other contributions. Despite the team's offensive woes as a whole, Nelson has been quite productive of late, with 22 catches for 233 yards combined over the last three games.