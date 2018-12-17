Raiders' Jordy Nelson: Totals 88 receiving yards
Nelson caught six of eight targets for 88 yards during Sunday's 30-14 loss to the Bengals.
Nelson led the team in targets, catches and receiving yards. A large chunk of his production came on a 44-yard gain that set up a field goal, but he failed to do make many other contributions. Despite the team's offensive woes as a whole, Nelson has been quite productive of late, with 22 catches for 233 yards combined over the last three games.
