Nelson plans to stay with the Raiders for 2019, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Signed to a two-year, $14.2 million contract, Nelson has come on strong late in the season, catching 29 of 34 targets for 308 yards the past four games. His days as a true No. 1 receiver are long gone, but his season mark of 8.7 yards per target represents a massive rebound from an ugly 2017 campaign in Green Bay (5.5 YPT). Nelson and Raiders coach Jon Gruden both seem to be on board for another season working together, though it won't come as a huge surprise if the team asks the 33-year-old to accept a pay cut. Before any of that can happen, Nelson will try to cement his value during a Week 17 contest in Kansas City, facing a defense that allowed him to catch 10 of 11 targets for 97 yards in a 40-33 loss Dec. 2.

