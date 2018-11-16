Raiders' Jordy Nelson: Won't play Sunday
Nelson (knee) is now listed as out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after not practicing this week, both Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area and Vic Tafur of The Athletic report.
It was initially reported that Nelson would be listed as questionable, but it's not a surprise to see that he won't play after missing all three of Oakland's Week 11 practice sessions. In any case, the veteran wideout hasn't been much of a factor over his last four games, with just five catches for 36 yards in that span. With Martavis Bryant (knee) also out Sunday, the Raiders' top options at wide receiver would Brandon LaFell and Seth Roberts.
