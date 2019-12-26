Play

Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Absent at practice after procedure

Jacobs (shoulder) wasn't present for Thursday's practice, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

After missing two of the Raiders' last three games with a fractured right shoulder, Jacobs' health heading into the regular-season finale became an even bigger question mark when he revealed in an Instagram story that he underwent a procedure Christmas Day. Per Bair, Jacobs later revealed the procedure merely treated a superficial skin infection on his left leg rather than an injury, so overcoming the shoulder issue remains his main priority in advance of Sunday's game in Denver. Jacobs' status for Week 17 won't gain clarity until after Friday's practice, and the rookie would likely need to participate in that session in at least some capacity to have a realistic shot at suiting up against the Broncos.

