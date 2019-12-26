Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Absent at practice after procedure
Jacobs (shoulder) wasn't present for Thursday's practice, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
After missing two of the Raiders' last three games with a fractured right shoulder, Jacobs' health heading into the regular-season finale became an even bigger question mark when he revealed in an Instagram story that he underwent a procedure Christmas Day. Per Bair, Jacobs later revealed the procedure merely treated a superficial skin infection on his left leg rather than an injury, so overcoming the shoulder issue remains his main priority in advance of Sunday's game in Denver. Jacobs' status for Week 17 won't gain clarity until after Friday's practice, and the rookie would likely need to participate in that session in at least some capacity to have a realistic shot at suiting up against the Broncos.
More News
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Discomfort in leg addressed•
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Addresses procedure•
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Expected to play after procedure•
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Reportedly undergoes procedure•
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Reportedly has surgery•
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Non-participant Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 17 news and notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 17, including...
-
Year-end review, early 2020 preview
The Fantasy Football Today team reviews the 2019 season with lessons learned, and gives a sneak...
-
Week 17 Fantasy Football picks, rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Tom Brady has had an up and down season, but he's going to finish it on a high note in Week...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Get help setting your Week 17 lineup with Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em for wide receiver.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Tom Brady may be nearing the end of the line, but he's still got enough in him for a big performance...