Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Absent Friday, likely to sit Sunday
Jacobs (shoulder) isn't participating in Friday's practice, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The Raiders will make a ruling on Jacobs' status for Sunday's game in Denver shortly after the session concludes, but with the rookie logging no participation in practices Wednesday through Friday, it would be surprising if he suited up in Week 17. If Jacobs ends up sitting out and the Raiders' long-shot playoff bid falls short, he'll wrap up a productive campaign with 1,316 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns. DeAndre Washington is the most likely candidate to lead the Oakland ground attack against the Broncos, while Jalen Richard serves as a change-of-pace option.
