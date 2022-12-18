Jacobs (hand/quadriceps) is active for Sunday's Week 15 clash against the Patriots.
As has been the case on numerous occasions during the second half of the season, Jacobs will blow through his questionable designation to suit up and presumably handle his typically robust, diverse role versus New England. Jacobs has logged at least 21 carries in five straight games and multiple receptions in 11 consecutive contests, but he could be in for especially tough sledding on the ground against a Patriots defense that's allowed the sixth-fewest rushing yards per road game (92.3).
