Play

Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Active as expected

Jacobs (shoulder) is active for Sunday's Week 15 tilt against the Jaguars.

Jacobs had predicted he'd be ready to go earlier in the week, and this validates the rookie's pledge. He'll be locked into a premium matchup versus a Jaguars defense that's been shockingly poor against the run this season, allowing 22.7 fantasy points per game to running backs (third most) in standard scoring formats. Jacobs is expected to play without any specific limitations, sending both Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington back into complementary roles.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories