Jacobs (knee/illness) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Jacobs is coming off a Week 8 effort in which he logged his biggest workload of the season, racking up 31 carries for 129 yards in the Raiders' 16-6 win over the Browns, which was played in windy and less than balmy conditions in Cleveland. With Sunday's game being played at SoFi Stadium, weather won't factor into the game plan, but in any case, barring any in-game setbacks Jacobs still seems destined to remain fairly busy versus the Chargers, given that he's averaging 21 carries per game to date.