Jacobs (calf) is active for Sunday's Week 13 clash against the Chargers, Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee reports.

Jacobs practiced in limited fashion throughout the week to head into the weekend with a questionable designation, a repeat of the scenario ahead of the Week 12 overtime win over the Seahawks that the star running back sealed with an 86-yard touchdown run. News had been trending up on Jacobs heading into Sunday, and reports that he was in line to suit up have now evolved into official active status. Thus, Jacobs should be in line for his usual robust workload against a Chargers defense allowing 162.7 rushing yards per road contest.