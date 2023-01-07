Jacobs (hip/oblique/personal) is listed as active for Saturday's game against the Chiefs.
According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the running back didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday while spending time in Tulsa with his father, who had emergency heart surgery, per sources. However, the NFL's leading rusher will be available versus Kansas City and assuming no setbacks with the hip and oblique issues he's managed of late, Jacobs should lead the Raiders' Week 18 backfield. If he ends up limited at all, Zamir White, Brandon Bolden and Ameer Abdullah would be candidates to log added snaps in the 6-10 team's season finale.
