Jacobs (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after logging a limited practice Friday, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.

Jacobs practiced fully Wednesday and Thursday, with the running back's addition to the injury report Friday making his status worth monitoring ahead of Sunday's 4:05 ET kickoff. Ideally, added context with regard to Jacobs' Week 12 status will arrive before the early wave of kickoffs this weekend, but if Jacobs is limited or out versus Seattle, added backfield snaps would be available for some combination of Ameer Abdullah, Brandon Bolden, Brittain Brown and Zamir White.