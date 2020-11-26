Jacobs was added to the Raiders' Week 12 injury report after being listed as limited by a hip issue Thursday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Jacobs practiced fully Wednesday, so his addition to the report makes the running back's status worth monitoring as Sunday's game against the Falcons approaches. Also limited Thursday was Jalen Richard (chest), leaving Devontae Booker as the team's top fully healthy option at the position heading into Friday's practice.