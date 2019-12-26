Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Addresses procedure
In the wake of reports that he underwent an unspecified procedure Wednesday night, Jacobs relayed that the issue addressed was not a football injury, rather he was dealing with an infection, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
We'll look for added clarity on the running back's status later Thursday, but Jacobs -- who was sidelined by a lingering shoulder injury in Week 16 -- previously posted an image which suggests that Wednesday's procedure dealt with a lower-leg issue. Meanwhile, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network indicated that Jacobs' procedure "should not affect" his status for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
