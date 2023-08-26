Jacobs and the Raiders have agreed to terms on an upgraded one-year contract worth up to $12 million, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Per Pelissero, the base value of Jacobs' new deal is $11.8 million, up from from the $10.091 million franchise tag the running back hadn't yet signed. Given the timing of the agreement, Jacobs should have ample time to prepare for the Raiders' season opener against the Broncos, a game in which the 2019 first-rounder is in line to reprise his role as the team's lead back, with Zamir White, Ameer Abdullah and Brandon Bolden in reserve.