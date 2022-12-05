Jacobs carried the ball 26 times for 144 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Chargers, He also caught both his targets for six yards.

For the second straight week, Jacobs came into the game with a calf injury that made it uncertain if he would even play, and for the second week he looked unbothered by the issue as he shredded a run defense that seemed helpless to stop him. Jacobs has posted three straight 100-yard performances and six in his last nine games, a surge that has moved him into the lead for the NFL rushing crown with 1,303 yards on the season. He could well be listed as questionable again due to a quick turnaround before Thursday's game against the Rams, but Jacobs' current form will make him extremely hard to fade.