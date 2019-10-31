Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Another limited practice Thursday

Jacobs (shoulder) remained limited at practice Thursday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Jacobs didn't practice last week until Friday, so he's already well ahead of where he was this time last week, on the heels of back-to-back limited sessions. We expect the running back to be out there for Sunday's 4:05 ET tilt against the Lions, but there's a decent chance the Raiders will officially list him as questionable on their final Week 9 injury report.

