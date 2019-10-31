Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Another limited practice Thursday
Jacobs (shoulder) remained limited at practice Thursday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Jacobs didn't practice last week until Friday, so he's already well ahead of where he was this time last week, on the heels of back-to-back limited sessions. We expect the running back to be out there for Sunday's 4:05 ET tilt against the Lions, but there's a decent chance the Raiders will officially list him as questionable on their final Week 9 injury report.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 9, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 RB Preview: TNF preview
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 9 including how to handle the...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
The quarterback position doesn't look quite like we expected heading into Week 9. Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Melvin Gordon has been a major disappointment so far, but Jamey Eisenberg says he should still...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
With some huge names on bye, Jamey Eisenberg knows you need more help than ever at wide receiver...