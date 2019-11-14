Play

Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Another limited practice

Jacobs (shoulder) remained limited at practice Thursday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

We expect Jacobs to be a go Sunday against the Bengals, but he'll probably have to log a full practice Friday to approach the contest minus a Week 11 injury designation.

