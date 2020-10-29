site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Another limited session
RotoWire Staff
Oct 29, 2020
Jacobs (knee) remained limited at practice Thursday.
With back-to-back limited sessions under his belt, what Jacobs is able to do at practice Friday should determine whether he approaches Sunday's game against the Browns listed as questionable or minus a Week 8 injury designation.
