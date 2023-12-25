Jacobs (quadricep/illness) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Chiefs, but he's been described as a "long shot" to play, a source tells Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Even though the Raiders had a longer turnaround for their Week 16 game after playing a Thursday night game Week 15, Rapoport suggests that Jacobs is in a similar position to a week earlier, when he ultimately sat out Las Vegas' 63-21 trouncing of the Chargers. Jacobs at least appeared to take a tangible step forward by managing one limited practice this week (on Friday) after failing to participate in walk-through sessions at any point leading up to last week's game, but he still looks like he'll require more time to recover from the quad issue as well as an illness he picked up a few days ago. Confirmation on Jacobs' status will arrive when Las Vegas releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to Monday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff, but assuming he's out for a second straight week, the Raiders will likely turn to Zamir White as their lead option on the ground. Ameer Abdullah should function as the main change-of-pace back behind White, with Brandon Bolden representing a third option for the position group.