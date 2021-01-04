Jacobs was arrested Monday on a DUI charge relating to a single vehicle collision, Kevin Bolinger of FOX 5 Vegas reports.
Jacobs was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated after the vehicular collision, per Bolinger. The second-year pro has since been released from both custody and the hospital, and he's been assigned with a March court appearance date. Based on the NFL's precedent of assigning punishments for DUI arrests, it's possible that Jacobs could face a short suspension during the 2021 season. He had 273 carries for 1,065 yards and 12 touchdowns through 15 games in 2020, while also securing 33 of 45 targets for 238 yards.