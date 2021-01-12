Jacobs won't be charged with a DUI following a Jan. 4 arrest related to a single vehicle collision in Las Vegas, Nev., Glenn Puit of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Jacobs' legal woes aren't over, though, as he faces a misdemeanor count of failure to decrease speed or use due care under certain circumstances. Once the legal process works itself out -- he has a March court date on the docket -- the NFL could levy a punishment if he was deemed to violate the personal conduct policy. On the field this past season, Jacobs accounted for 1,303 yards from scrimmage and 12 touchdowns on 273 carries and 33 catches (45 targets) in 15 games.