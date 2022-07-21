Jacobs (undisclosed) participated in Thursday's training camp practice, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

The Raiders won't practice in pads until next week, but Jacobs' participation in Thursday's drills demonstrate that he's past the undisclosed issue that caused him to miss time during the team's OTAs. As the coming season approaches, the 2019 first-rounder heads a running back corps that also includes Kenyan Drake, Brandon Bolden and rookie fourth-rounder Zamir White. With the Raiders having declined Jacobs' fifth-year contract option, the 24-year-old approaches the coming campaign in a contract year with much to prove. If he can stay healthy, look for Jacobs to continue to handle a key early-down role for Las Vegas, with Drake mixing in and both Bolden and White also candidates to earn touches. Though Reed and Vic Tafur both suggest that White has the potential to start down the road, it remains to be seen how heavily he'll be used as a rookie. Regardless of how the Raiders' carries end up being distributed, however, the team's backfield will be working within the framework of an offense that's been fortified by the addition of elite wideout Davante Adams.