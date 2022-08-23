Jacobs (undisclosed) returned to practice Tuesday, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.
The running back had missed time due to an unspecified issue, but now that he's back on the field, Jacobs will look to cement his role atop the Raiders' backfield depth chart. With the team slated to move on from Kenyan Drake, Jacobs and Zamir White appear poised to handle the bulk of the early-down work for Las Vegas, with Ameer Abdullah and Brandon Bolden profiling as the squad's primary change-of-pace options heading into Week 1.