Jacobs (knee/illness) returned to practice Friday, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.
Jacobs was withheld from Thursday's session, but he looks poised to log at least limited activity in the Raiders' final Week 9 practice. The extent of Jacobs' involvement in practice will be revealed later Friday, at which time it will also be known whether he'll carry a designation into Sunday's game against the Chargers. Jacobs is coming off his biggest workload of the season, carrying 31 times for 129 yards in the Raiders' Week 8 win over the Browns after windy conditions prompted head coach John Gruden to largely eschew the passing game.