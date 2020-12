Jacobs (knee) has returned to Thursday's game against the Chargers, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Jacobs barely spent any time on the sideline, as he retook the field in the middle of Las Vegas' first drive of overtime. With the Raiders still fighting for a tentative playoff spot and in a must-win scenario, and Derek Carr (groin) already out, Jacobs' return to the field will no doubt be invaluable.