Jacobs (calf) returned for overtime in Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Case Keefer of the Las Vegas Sun reports.

Jacobs was deemed questionable to return in the fourth quarter but he's gutting it out with the game on the line. Prior to aggravating the calf injury, Jacobs compiled nearly 200 scrimmage yards and a touchdown, and he surpassed that milestone with a 15-yard run in overtime.