Jacobs rushed the ball 17 times for 58 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Chargers. He added eight receptions on 11 targets for 81 yards.

Jacobs was the focal point of the offense to begin the game as the Raiders tried to ease rookie Aidan O'Connell into his first NFL start. However, he was unable to find much room on the ground -- he entered halftime with eight carries for 25 yards -- and game script forced Las Vegas to the air. Given that combination, the majority of Jacobs' production came as a receiver, highlighted by three gains of more than 10 yards. Jacobs also found the end zone for the first time this season with a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to close the team's deficit to one score. While it wasn't the most efficient performance, Sunday's effort was by far his best performance of the campaign.