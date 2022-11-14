Jacobs carried the ball 21 times for 78 yards and a touchdown and caught six of eight targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Colts.

For the first time since Week 7 and the fourth time this season, Jacobs topped 100 scrimmage yards with at least one TD, but it wasn't enough to get the Raiders into the win column. The fourth-year back is well on his way to the best numbers of his career heading into a Week 11 clash with a Broncos defense he torched for 144 rushing yards and two touchdowns in their first meeting this year.