Jacobs took 20 carries for 110 yards and a touchdown while catching four of six targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Chiefs.

Jacobs put his team up 14-0 over the visiting Chiefs when he ripped off a 63-yard run in the opening moments of the second quarter for his longest touchdown this season. The Raiders' offense struggled to do much the rest of the way en route to its seventh loss, but the team's star back still finished with a strong fantasy line for managers Sunday. After a slow start to the year following a contract dispute, Jacobs' big rushing day brings his season totals up to 220/771/6 as Las Vegas enters its bye. Jacobs and the Raiders will resume play in Week 14 against Minnesota on Dec. 10.