Jacobs finished with 27 carries for 116 yards while corralling both of his targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 16-12 win over the Jets. He did commit two fumbles, but only lost possession of one.

Jacobs literally carried the offense to victory in Sunday's low-scoring affair, finishing with over 25 carries for the second week in a row. Interim head coach Antonio Pierce's committment to running has led to excellence in the form of consecutive wins for the now 5-5 Raiders. This is great news for Jacobs' fantasy managers, as his gaudy workload is likely to stick so long as Las Vegas keeps stacking wins. The only risk for the star tailback heading into next Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins would be a blowout in favor of Miami, which could result in fewer carries for Jacobs if the visiting Raiders fall behind big to Miami's fast-paced attack.